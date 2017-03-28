For the 12th consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is proud to support Family Promise of Morris County’s (FPMC) annual dinner, An Evening of Promise: Honoring Volunteers and Community Service. This year, Congregation Coordinator for Ledgewood Baptist Church, Becky Pruitt, will receive the 2017 Community Impact Award for her commitment to hosting Family Promise families by organizing meals and lodging. The dinner will be held March 30, 2017, at Meadow Wood Manor in Randolph, New Jersey.

The event provides an opportunity to thank volunteers and community partners who have dedicated their time, energy, and resources to help eliminate homelessness in the community. In addition to the annual dinner, the firm has sponsored the Community Impact Award for the past six years.

“We remain committed to supporting the critical work that Family Promise of Morris County does for those who are at-risk in our community,” said New Jersey Shareholder Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Patent Prosecution Group and Chairperson of the Corporate Leadership Council of Family Promise Morris County.

Over the last 12 years, Greenberg Traurig has donated more than $250,000 to FPMC. The firm has held “Holiday Joy Drives,” donating gift cards, as well as new toys, pajamas, and other holiday and winter essentials for the families serviced by FPMC. Members of Greenberg Traurig’s New Jersey office have participated in hands-on service to help beautify the organization’s grounds by planting flowers, building a paved walkway, power washing furniture, and painting picnic tables. The firm also donated chairs and umbrellas to help the organization’s residents enjoy their newly-refurbished outdoor space.

Family Promise of Morris County is a non-sectarian, not-for-profit organization dedicated to ending the crisis of homelessness faced by Morris County families by partnering with other public and private agencies, religious congregations, and community volunteers to provide shelter, case management, and mentoring services leading to self-sufficiency.

For tickets or more information, contact Jon Thomsen at j.thomsen(at)familypromisemorris.org.

