Bidalgo Now Supports Pinterest Promoted App Pins for All Advertisers

Bidalgo (http://www.bidalgo.com), a leading provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, today announced the public availability of ad automation for Pinterest Promoted App Pins. Recognized as a Pinterest Marketing Partner last November, Bidalgo enables app marketers to scale their growth by using Artificial Intelligence algorithms to optimize ad campaigns using Promoted App Pins and other Pinterest ad products.

Promoted App Pins are now available to all Pinterest advertisers. These native ad units perform just as well, if not better, than organic Pins, helping users discover new mobile applications and easily learn more about the apps and app makers. Promoted App Pins link directly to the app stores so users can download an app and start using it right away.

“Pinterest has quickly proven itself as one of the best platforms in the world to help app marketers drive large volumes of high-quality users,” said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo. “Promoted App Pins drive particularly good results because marketers can reach qualified users who have demonstrated a clear interest in their apps. We are extremely proud to be among the first Pinterest Marketing Partners to support Promoted App Pins, and we look forward to helping marketers leverage these new ad formats to grow their apps.”

Bidalgo has been testing Pinterest Promoted App Pins since they became available to select advertisers last Fall. Early results have shown that Promoted App Pins drive high-quality users that tend to take more in-app actions and make more in-app purchases than average users. During the Pinterest beta period, Bidalgo achieved Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) higher than its clients’ target benchmarks, while scaling install volume more than 10x and spend to hundreds of thousand of dollars per month through Pinterest Promoted App Pins. Moreover, Pinterest’s available inventory, based on impressions per minute, indicates that there is sizable inventory available on the platform compared to other social channels -- meaning that app marketers should be able to achieve impressive scale.

Bidalgo offers fully managed services as well as a self-service platform to help marketers maximize the performance of app install campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other platforms. Bidalgo’s end-to-end media execution algorithms use Artificial Intelligence to automate and optimize all aspects of the app marketing process, from creative uploading and bidding to budget allocation and CPI optimization. Advertising clients can also rely on Bidalgo’s experienced team of performance marketers, creative designers, media buyers and account managers for help navigating Promoted App Pins and other new ad formats.

Existing Bidalgo clients should work with their account managers to begin using Pinterest Promoted App Pins. New clients should email Bidalgo at contact(at)bidalgo(dot)com.

To read Bidalgo’s recommendations for best practices regarding creative, targeting, and optimization of app marketing campaigns on Pinterest, visit its recent blog post at http://bidalgo.com/how-to-scale-pinterest-user-acquisition-with-promoted-pins/.

About Bidalgo

Bidalgo helps app marketers scale their growth by offering a Software-as-a-Service ad automation platform and experienced media buying, creative design and strategy services. Bidalgo allows marketers to optimize the bid rates, targeting, and creative performance of thousands of ads at a time as an official marketing partner of platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Aiming to create the ultimate media buying platform for app marketers by driving advances in AI and by providing industry-leading expertise, the company manages more than $200 million in annual ad spend for clients in gaming, consumer, Fintech and other types of apps. Founded in 2010, Bidalgo has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv. For more information visit: http://www.bidalgo.com.

