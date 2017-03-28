Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets, today announces that they have made an official pledge to the European Commission’s Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition to deliver 80,000 certifications in Europe in 2017. The Coalition launched December 1, 2016 to gather all stakeholders to pledge actions and share best practices to reduce the digital skills gaps in Europe.

“Certiport is dedicated to helping people excel and succeed through certification and we are pleased to join the Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition in their quest to reduce the digital skills gap in Europe,” said Nich Haber, Certiport director of STEM and CTE. “Certiport has a strong and active business in Europe with Certiport Authorized Testing Centers throughout the region helping individuals earn certifications that demonstrate achievement in learning and readiness for the workforce. Our technology certifications are meaningful to policymakers, employers, students and educators alike and will help to create better trained ICT professionals in Europe.”

Certiport stresses outcomes over exam inputs and delivers large numbers of effective ICT assessments in Europe. Globally, Certiport has delivered over 27 million exams over the past 20 years. Certiport represents some of the world’s largest IT companies and its exams are recognized by industry across borders within Europe and globally.

“Today, 40 percent of Europeans have insufficient digital skills while all sectors of the economy are becoming digital,” said Alexander Riedl, deputy head of unit, European Union, DG CONNECT. “We are working for digital skills for all and digital skills in education, both of which are in line with the Certiport business and their industry-recognized certification exams. We look forward to their support as we take action to boost digital skills in Europe.”

Certiport is a sponsor of “European Get Online Week,” March 27 – April 2, an annual digital empowerment campaign. Within the event Certiport presents the IC3 Digital Literacy Certification, a solution for those who plan to pursue a career in IT or simply want to become more effective using technology. With learning and practice solutions, assessment tools, and certifications specifically designed for a variety of ages and occupations, IC3 is a solution to help students and employees prepare to succeed in a technology-based world. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com/ic3.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the Certiport Business Fundamentals certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" and "IC3" are registered trademarks of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.