Pictured (left to right): Millicent Armstrong, Jennifer Fiore, Christina Nixon, and Mona Harris.

Andrews Federal Credit Union’s Christina Nixon, Millicent Armstrong, Jennifer Fiore and Mona Harris recently served as table coaches for 80 high school students during the Junior Achievement of New Jersey’s 3rd Annual South Jersey Mentorship Forum held in Mt. Laurel.

“Junior Achievement is a great program,” said Andrews Federal’s Mona Harris. “On behalf of all of my colleagues who participated in this wonderful event, it was a privilege to share our time, talent and knowledge with the youth.”

The event, hosted by Automotive Resources International (ARI) and sponsored by South Jersey Industries, included leaders from various industries, 1-on-1 mentor sessions involving Junior Achievement’s Career Success® lesson on the “Four Cs”, and concluded with students sharing their key takeaways. The day proved to be inspirational, motivational and even emotional.

