By adding yet another iCEV product to the state-approved course list, Tennessee is leading the way for quality education and career training initiatives in the agricultural sciences.

CEV Multimedia, a leading producer of Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum resources, today announced that the Tennessee Department of Education has approved its iCEV Agriscience course for statewide curricula. When teachers subscribe, they obtain access to the approved Agriscience course, plus 18 additional state-aligned Agricultural Science courses, career development event preparation materials and industry-backed certifications.

As part of the Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission’s review process, school districts across Tennessee can choose to implement the iCEV Agriscience course beginning June 1, 2017. Agriscience is the latest iCEV course to be approved in Tennessee, following Computer Applications, Career Exploration and Nutrition Across the Lifespan.

“By adding yet another iCEV product to the state-approved course list, Tennessee is leading the way for quality education and career training initiatives in the agricultural sciences,” said Clayton Franklin, vice president of brand management at CEV Multimedia. “Educators and students throughout the state will now have access to quality education and career resources needed for today’s workforce.”

Written and developed by education and industry professionals, iCEV’s robust curriculum and training resources offer in-depth, interactive learning and professional demonstrations that lead to industry-backed certifications and aid in concept mastery. New content and materials will be added to the platform weekly to keep lessons and training current and up-to-date. By working with students in high school and college, educators can help students stand out from their peers when they pursue a job in their career path or apply for a post-secondary education program.

For more information about state-approved courses in Tennessee, please visit http://www.icevonline.com/landing-pages/tn-2-2/.

About CEV Multimedia

With 33 years of experience, CEV specializes in providing quality Career & Technical Education (CTE) curriculum and education resources for several major subject areas: Agricultural Science and Technology, Family & Consumer Sciences, Business Education, Marketing Education, Trade and Industrial Education, Health Science, Law Enforcement and Career Exploration. CEV received the U.S Chamber of Commerce’s Blue Ribbon Small Business Award in 2012 and has been honored numerous times for its excellence in content creation and exemplary business practices. iCEV is the most comprehensive online resource for CTE educators and students. With iCEV’s learning-on-demand capabilities, video clips stream instantly to any device with Internet capabilities. Through iCEV, students can earn industry-backed certifications across multiple areas of CTE that prepare them for college and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.icevonline.com.