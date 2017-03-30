Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped a Natural Gas Fired Four Zone Solution Treatment Furnace to a manufacturer of aluminum components. The solution treatment furnace will be used to heat forged aluminum parts for AR15 rifles prior to quenching in water.

The maximum operating temperature is 1,100°F and the work chamber dimensions are 4’2” W x 60’0” L X 1’0” H. Each of the four (4) work zones will have dimensions of 4’2” W X 15’0” L X 1’0” H. The design capacity of the furnace is 1,500 pounds per hour of aluminum. The equipment achieved temperature uniformity of +/-10°F at 750° F and 1,100° F.

The conveyor furnace shell features “CAN” type, double-wall construction and includes 2” of 14# density high temperature industrial mineral wool insulation, backed with 6” of 6# density, industrial board type insulation, for a total of 8”. The shell, including the roof, consists of Wisconsin Oven’s patented high efficiency Expandable Surface Design®. The solution treatment furnace utilized a flat wire belt to transfer parts through the work zones.

“Temperature control and uniformity was a critical feature in the design of this system. The equipment achieves the tightest temperature tolerances available in the industry for a furnace of its type.”- Mike Grande, Sales Manager

Unique features of this industrial furnace include:



Temperature uniformity of ±10°F from the set point at 750°F and 1,100°F

Guaranteed soak of +/-10° F for 20 minutes

Heavy duty flat wire belt system to transfer parts into the quench tank

One (1) 6,750 CFM exhaust blower V-belt driven by a 5 HP motor

Four (4) 56,000 CFM recirculating blowers, each with 50 HP TEFCBB motor

Each zone is equipped with burners rated at 3.0 MMBTUH, for a total of 12.0 MMBTUH

The conveyor furnace was fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards.

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, BlueM, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg/MPH, Lunaire, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. # 09816A