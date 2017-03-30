LeanCor Supply Chain Group Vanguard Software brings to our clients a combination of advanced analytics, automation, and a workflow and design focused on business users.

Vanguard Software and LeanCor Supply Chain Group finalized a preferred partner agreement expected to help both companies expand their businesses by leveraging each other’s marketplace strengths.

Under the arrangement, Vanguard Software becomes the preferred technology platform for LeanCor’s supply chain consulting business.

“We see complementary strengths in how our organizations address the needs of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers,” said Neal Goffman, VP of Sales and Marketing for Vanguard Software. “Gaining a window into LeanCor’s market will help us expand our presence even further across pharmaceutical, heavy industry, and food & beverage sectors.”

LeanCor Supply Chain Group provides end-to-end supply chain management with a focus on third party logistics, supply chain consulting, and lean training.

Vanguard Software’s advanced-analytic cloud platform integrates business forecasting and planning applications for sales, operations, finance, and S&OP and IBP processes.

“After an exhaustive examination of supply chain technology providers, we selected Vanguard Software as our exclusive, preferred platform for integrated business planning and forecasting,” said Dan Avila, Sr. Vice President of Customer Solutions at LeanCor. “Vanguard Software brings to our clients a combination of advanced analytics, automation, and a workflow and design focused on business users. As far as we’re concerned, this is the smartest cloud platform out there for business forecasting and planning.”

Avila further explained that the Vanguard IBP platform best underpins LeanCor’s focus on real-time supply-chain visibility, lead-time reduction, and an end-to-end value-chain approach to managing total system cost.

“We focus relentlessly on eliminating non-value-add activities through rigorous process discipline, inventory reduction, and first-time quality,” Avila said. “Vanguard Software has everything in place to support those values.”

About LeanCor

LeanCor Supply Chain Group is a trusted supply chain partner with a mission to advance the world’s supply chains. LeanCor’s three integrated divisions – LeanCor Training and Education, LeanCor Consulting, and LeanCor Logistics – specialize in lean principles to help organizations eliminate waste, drive down costs, and build operational excellence.

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, thousands of companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting and advanced analytic solutions.