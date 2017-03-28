“Millions of women don’t have ready access to contraception, either due to not having a convenient local provider that offers the full range of birth control methods or not having the time or transportation to get to a pharmacy.”

For many women, getting birth control isn’t as easy as it should be. In fact, millions of women live in contraceptive deserts, meaning they either don’t have access to a health care facility or a pharmacy within 60 minutes of where they live. This is especially true in the rural and remote regions of the United States or for many who are faced with health or personal issues that leave them homebound. To help facilitate better access for all women, The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy’s Bedsider.org, the nation’s leading online birth control support network, is pleased to announce its new Delivered to Your Door service.

Bedsider’s Delivered to Your Door search tool allows users to enter their zip code, city, or state to receive a listing of service providers who can deliver birth control (usually hormonal methods like the pill, patch, ring or emergency contraception) directly to their home. In many states, these online services are making it easier than ever to get birth control delivered conveniently and discreetly.

“Millions of women don’t have ready access to contraception, either due to not having a convenient local provider that offers the full range of birth control methods or not having the time or transportation to get to a pharmacy,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, The National Campaign. “Bedsider’s new service is not just a convenience, it’s an important tool that helps women more effectively access contraception.”

Most states allow contraception to be delivered to your home. However, due to differing state regulations, some users may be required to speak with a prescriber before receiving their birth control. This might entail a Skype-style video chat with a health care provider or that the patient complete a short health questionnaire before receiving her method of choice. Bedsider’s Delivered to Your Door finder lists details about services available in users’ states, allowing them to compare options.

To find out which birth control methods are available in your state via Bedsider’s Delivered to Your Door search tool, visit bedsider.org/where_to_get_it. Many of the services listed provide free shipping and accept health insurance. Some of them also provide online health care and prescriptions and some allow users to sign up for automatic refills.

About Bedsider: Bedsider.org (Bedsider) is an online birth control support network for women age 18-29 operated by The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, a private non-profit organization. Bedsider is not funded by pharmaceutical companies or the government. It is an independent organization providing honest and unbiased information to users seeking to learn more about birth control. Our goal is to help women find the method of birth control that’s right for them and learn how to use it consistently and effectively. For more information, visit Bedsider.org.

About The National Campaign: The National Campaign is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that seeks to improve the lives and future prospects of children and families by preventing teen and unplanned pregnancy. Please visit us at http://www.TheNationalCampaign.org or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.