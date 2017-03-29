Hedge Connection and iGlobal Forum Announce Strategic Partnership

Our new relationship with Hedge Connection will give iGlobal Forum clients the ability to connect beyond the days of the events.

Hedge Connection, the leading platform for connecting fund managers with allocators, announced today a strategic partnership with premier conference organizer, iGlobal Forum. The new relationship will provide iGlobal Forum event clients a year round technology platform for connecting and building relationships, while Hedge Connection looks to expand its business beyond the hedge fund community into the various industries served by iGlobal Forum.

The industries served by iGlobal Forum events include independent sponsors, global REITs, private equity, private equity real estate, and specialty finance. Through the new partnership, the top-level senior executives that attend the exclusive networking events will have the ability to connect beyond the days of the events and request one-on-one introductions using Hedge Connection’s proprietary technology.

“At iGlobal, we specialize in connecting top-level decision makers in a structured, efficient environment,” says Anna Ivanova, CEO of iGlobal Forum. “Our new relationship with Hedge Connection will give our clients the ability to connect with that same efficiency 365 days a year.”

Hedge Connection has been connecting the hedge fund industry using its patented virtual introduction technology since 2005. Capital Club is the latest iteration of the service. Qualified allocators, looking for investment opportunities, are interviewed and added to the program. Fund managers, looking for capital, make introduction requests to these allocators. Accepted introduction requests conclude with a scheduled meeting between the two parties. By partnering with iGlobal Forum, Hedge Connection will be able to add new verticals to the platform.

“We have wanted to take our virtual introduction technology beyond the hedge fund industry for some time now,” says Hedge Connection CEO Lisa Vioni. “I have enjoyed getting to know Anna and her team over the past year and am excited at this synergistic opportunity to work together.”

Collectively, the strategic partnership enhances the experience for both iGlobal Forum and Hedge Connection clients. Members of Hedge Connection’s online platform benefit from an expanded database of investment opportunities, while iGlobal Forum attendees see their conference experience expanded beyond the days of the events.

An introductory special to Hedge Connection’s Capital Club will be available to all new iGlobal Forum clients. Hedge Connection will be demoing the Capital Club service at all iGlobal Forum events over the next few months, including the upcoming 5th Independent Sponsor Summit on April 19th and 20th in New York.

About Hedge Connection

Launched in 2005, Hedge Connection is a patented marketing platform for investment managers as well as a robust information portal for accredited investors. Efficiently combining online introductions with live meetings, Hedge Connection has grown to become the most widely recognized, innovative and compliant marketing solution of its kind for the alternative industry.

The fund database provides investors with access to over 6,500 hedge funds, funds of funds and CTAs. The Boardroom, the alternative industry's leading socialized community, is woven into the fabric of the fund database and facilitates relationship-building, networking and the free flow of information. For more information, please visit http://www.hedgeconnection.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/hedgeconnection).

About iGlobal Forum

iGlobal Forum specializes in exclusive senior-level forums focused on today’s most significant business issues. We offer a platform for business connections, education, and advisory services for leading Fortune 1000 companies and industry practitioners. Our events are attended by selected corporate CEOs, senior management, business entrepreneurs, as well as representatives from non-profit and government organizations. We enjoy the participation of large institutional investors, asset managers, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, investment banks, consultants, and law firms. Please visit http://www.iglobalforum.com for more information about our company. Follow iGlobal Forum on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/iglobalforum)