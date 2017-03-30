Primex Appoints Applications Development Engineer

Primex appoints Jeffrey Burke This position was created to help all facets of our business build our presence in existing markets and explore new market opportunities.

Primex Plastics Corporation, the leader in custom extruded plastic sheet and roll products for thermoforming, fabrication and printing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Burke to the new position of Commercial Applications Development Engineer. Burke has over 30 years of plastics industry experience in both resin and sheet extrusion sales. He has experience in a variety of sheet extrusion applications including food, medical, cosmetic, consumer and industrial packaging applications. He currently serves as a board member of the New Jersey Packaging Executives organization. Burke has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Penn. He will report to Vice President of Sales & Marketing Tim Schultz and be based out of Lebanon, N.J.

According to Schultz, “this position was created to help all facets of our business build our presence in existing markets and explore new market opportunities. Jeff has the experience in both manufacturing and marketing to serve as a liaison between customer needs and our current and future manufacturing capabilities.”

Primex is developing a virtually integrated supply chain with customers to assist in product development and market share growth.

Burke joins Primex during an especially aggressive growth period. “I used to sell resin to Primex and was always impressed with their management style and customer-centric approach. I look forward to the opportunity to be part of an organization that is expanding its footprint in food, medical and consumer packaging,” said Burke.

About Primex

Primex Plastics is the largest extruder of custom polystyrene sheet in the industry, ranging from monolayer sheet to tri-layer co-extrusion. Primex also extrudes many polyethylene resins, polypropylene, ABS, TPOs, TPEs and PETG.

Primex is a subsidiary of ICC Industries Inc. In addition to its extrusion business, Primex is the parent company of Primex Design & Fabrication and Primex Color, Compounding & Additives.

For more information visit http://www.primexplastics.com.