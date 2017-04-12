Measuring glass transition offers important materials insight. Glass transition occurs in non- or semi-crystalline materials. This transition is sensitive to both chemical and physical structures and leads to significant changes in material properties.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new webinar, Determination of the Glass Transition, live on Thursday, April 20th, 2017. The English-language presentation, offered three times to allow participation from around the globe, will review glass transition theory. It will also explore the measurement of glass transition and glass-transition temperature using various thermal analysis techniques.

Glass transition occurs in non- or semi-crystalline materials. This transition is sensitive to both chemical and physical structures and leads to significant changes in material properties. Structures that affect glass transition include crystallinity, cross-linking, plasticizers, and fillers.

The basic requirement for glass transition is a sufficiently large degree of molecular disorder in at least one direction. During the transition, materials being tested change from elastic to visco-elastic state. This results in a change of thermal expansion, specific heat capacity, or modulus.

Thermal analysis offers several ways to measure these shifts and shed light on glass transition: differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), thermomechanical analysis (TMA), and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA). The effectiveness of these techniques will be explored using representative application examples.

The presentation will conclude with a Q&A, so attendees can have their most pressing application questions answered by METTLER TOLEDO experts.

Register for the free presentation and learn more about the role of glass transition in accurate and robust materials characterization.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions for several related analytical instruments and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com.