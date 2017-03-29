ACT Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Maureen Burke as Chief Financial Officer

Maureen Burke It is a great opportunity to be able to work for a company that’s been on the Inc. 5000 list for the past 10 years and has a philanthropic focus.

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a national leader in delivering debt recovery and business process outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce the hire of Maureen Burke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Burke’s career spans more than 25 years of comprehensive business and financial services experience, including the last 17 years in CFO and major financial project leadership positions. She will report to the company’s CEO, Tracey Carpentier.

“Burke is an excellent addition to our executive leadership team, and I’m excited to have her as our new CFO,” said ACT Holdings CEO Tracey Carpentier. “Burke’s broad business and financial experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to extend and execute our business plan and strategic initiatives.”

Before joining ACT Holdings, Burke held CFO and major financial project management positions at large global companies, including Tatum (a Randstad company), Wilsonart, LLC, Gap, Inc., Sears Holdings Corporation, and Renessen LLC. She also served as Vice President of Finance for Monsanto/NutraSweet. Burke has also worked within Merrill Lynch, developing investment strategies and comprehensive financial plans for individuals and companies.

“Joining ACT Holdings at such an exciting time is an honor.” said Burke. "It is a great opportunity to be able to work for a company that’s been on the Inc. 5000 list for the past 10 years and has a philanthropic focus. I’m excited to work with the rest of the ACT Holdings executive team, to develop and execute business growth strategies to enhance further ACT Holdings’ industry leadership position.”

Burke has an MBA from DePaul University and an undergraduate degree from Mundelein College (Loyola University Chicago). She also volunteers at Pacific Community Ventures, providing start-ups with direction and tools for financial planning.

About Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings)

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. provides comprehensive business process outsourcing and financial services to diverse industries. Our companies partner with clients to help them run the “business” behind their operations so they can focus on what they do best – whether it’s serving customers, educating students, caring for patients, or keeping communities moving forward. ACT Holdings companies include Account Control Technology, Inc. and Convergent, Inc. and have 18 offices with more than 4,800 employees. For more information, visit http://www.accountcontrolholdings.com.