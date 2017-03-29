Look Listen Delivers Personalized Awareness Campaign For Selligent

“Any time you get the chance to create a real connection with someone, that’s why we’re in this business. It’s extremely personalized, very contextual, done with an extreme amount of thoughtfulness, and an eye for quality,” explained Cobb.

ATLANTA, Georgia, March 29, 2017 — Look Listen, a full-service digital marketing agency, recently partnered with Selligent to build hyper-personalized brands for a specific segment of potential customers. While Selligent is a well-known omni-channel marketing engagement platform in many parts of the world, the project aimed to connect the brand with prospective users within the United States. And because marketers are the toughest group to market to, the team knew the task ahead would be a challenge.

After about 50 or so off-the-wall ideas were thrown out, "We had this idea to get the Selligent brand noticed in a way that really pierces through the noise,” said Look Listen CEO Kit Hughes. “We were looking for a way to communicate the very essence of what we do, which is deliver one-to-one communication at scale. We wanted to really show them — not just tell them — what we’re all about,” said Selligent Chief Marketing Officer Nick Worth.

The Look Listen team identified 25 marketing executives to target with an awareness campaign using account-based marketing techniques. The project team tracked likes, dislikes, comments and habits on each person’s social media profiles, which allowed the team to craft a personal brand experience for each executive. “We really felt like we got to know these people, and we understood what made them tick,” said Look Listen Creative Director Jared Cobb.

A logo based on each person’s personality and name was applied to collateral sent in a direct mail package, including a ceramic coffee mug, rubber stamp and ink pad, and a Moleskine® notebook with a handwritten letter. Additionally, each package included a thumb drive with custom desktop and mobile wallpapers they could download for their use.

A project like this was only possible because of the unique and trusting relationship between Look Listen and Selligent, based on working successfully together for years on many previous projects and experiences. Watch a short video on how we created the project here.

“Any time you get the chance to create a real connection with someone, that’s why we’re in this business. It’s extremely personalized, very contextual, done with an extreme amount of thoughtfulness, and an eye for quality,” explained Cobb.

For Selligent, which is all about one-to-one communication, this campaign was a tangible way of demonstrating the value of personalization. “Data is all about shaping communication to really speak to the individual,” said Worth.

About Selligent

Selligent helps brands embrace Consumer-First Marketing with proven solutions for insight-led engagement. As the world’s leading independent provider of relationship marketing solutions, Selligent unifies consumer data and omnichannel engagement into a single, natively integrated platform. By bridging the gap between data and campaign execution, Selligent enables direct marketers to increase conversions and enhance engagement, creating a powerful, contextual feedback loop with their consumers.

Powering 1-to-1 marketing for more than 700 companies across retail, travel, automotive, publishing and financial services, Selligent’s client roster includes Samsung, InterContinental Hotels Group and ING. Selligent serves more than 30 countries and has more than 50 partnerships with leading agencies and MSPs. Headquartered in Brussels, Selligent has 10 offices across the United States and Europe, including Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Munich, and Barcelona. Learn more at http://www.selligent.com.

About Look Listen

Look Listen is an independent, full-service digital agency with offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Denver, Colorado. Recognized as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. (#408 on the Inc. 500 in 2015), we have Centers of Excellence in Performance Media, Marketing Automation and IoT, and work across a spectrum of disciplines ranging from digital advertising to custom software engineering. We have a track record of working with global enterprises and mid-market companies in growth mode to innovate within existing products and services or ideating new offerings. Together with our clients, we Make Ideas Matter.

Connect with us: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

###

Donna Montgomery

+1 (303) 888-8424

donna(at)looklisten(dot)com