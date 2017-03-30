Wharton Executive Education Offers New Corporate Valuation Program

The Aresty Institute of Executive Education of the Wharton School is expanding its educational offerings of corporate finance programs to address the increasingly complex educational needs of today's global executives. Corporate Valuation, a new program, will help executives increase their knowledge of sophisticated corporate finance and will increase their ability to confidently take action in ways that will generate market-leading results for their companies.

Led by Professor Michael Roberts, Corporate Valuation blends Wharton's renowned Finance department’s rigor and quantitative analysis with an emphasis on practical application. Specifically, the program covers the application of financial modeling to evaluate corporate decisions, such as large-scale corporate initiatives, and strategic and financial acquisitions. The first running of the program will be July 24-27, 2017 on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

“Participants will gain an understanding and a skill set that enables them to perform advanced business valuation in many kinds of situations,” says Roberts. “They will also achieve a greater degree of independence from other financial experts—being able to conduct full-scale valuations from start to finish helps to level the playing field when engaging with other finance professionals.”

Because corporate valuation requires an understanding and appreciation for all aspects of business, distilling different functional areas together down to their financial implications, executives will come away with a much broader perspective on business and improved ability to communicate with everyone in their organizations.

Corporate Valuation helps executives build new knowledge and skills through a blend of lectures and hands-on activities. Because there are often many nuances involved with valuations, the program emphasizes intuition and practical application, providing participants multiple opportunities to perform actual valuations in a variety of situations. The exercises enable them to understand the many subtleties involved in valuations and highlight potential pitfalls and common errors.

Ultimately, says Roberts, participants will develop a transferable set of skills that they can use throughout their career no matter their role or industry. “Once you acquire the requisite knowledge and tools to understand the impact of strategic, operational, and financial decisions, you can help improve your organization’s ability to create value. With increased clarity around the potential consequences of these decisions, you will leave this program equipped to apply the learning immediately to your organization’s business challenges.”

For more information on Corporate Valuation, please visit WhartonCorporateValuation.com, or contact Wharton Executive Education at +1.215.898.1776 or execed(at)wharton.upenn(dot)edu.

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 annual participants in executive education programs; and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.