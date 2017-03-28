Autofocus - Automated Digital Signage This cutting-edge technology has been a game-changing phenomenon for foodservice and concessions operators seeking to improve operations and guest experience, and we’re excited to show it to the world at CinemaCon.

Allure, A Christie Company (Allure), and the market leader in activating brands, environments, and experiences, will introduce Allure AutoFocus℠ its revolutionary new advanced content automation technology for digital signage and devices, to exhibitors at CinemaCon. Allure AutoFocus℠ enables exhibitors, retailers and other foodservice operations of any form to drive consumer behavior and revenue by automatically adapting the digital messages in real-time in response to their environment.

Proven to grow revenues and reduce operating costs at the now more than 2,000 retail sites where Allure AutoFocus℠ is in use, Brian Whitney, SVP Sales for Allure, stated, “This cutting-edge technology has been a game-changing phenomenon for foodservice and concessions operators seeking to improve operations and guest experience, and we’re excited to show it to the world at CinemaCon.”

AutoFocus℠ fundamentally reinvents digital signage network operation by dynamically applying pre-established “rules” to prioritize, configure and present digital content elements without the need for human oversight to manage content changes. Interfacing with multiple data sources such as point-of-sale, inventory systems, ticket sales, external news and weather feeds, and more, Allure AutoFocus℠ is an advanced software platform featuring a highly adaptive and intelligent “rules engine.” The engine applies a series of relational algorithms that drive the Allure Content Management System with the what, when, where, why and how content is presented on any digital display or device on any digital network.

“The idea of a fully automated content rules engine was an offshoot of our highly successful Insights & Analytics business,” said Jason McCallum, EVP of Operations for Allure. He continued, “Early testing validated we had something special, but the incredibly complex nature of ingesting data from a wide range of data sources and applying algorithms to create relevant and easy-to-apply rules that leveraged data-based insights and clients’ human capital knowledge/experience, required extensive development and validation testing – an exciting and daunting challenge that has produced a remarkable product .”

Allure AutoFocus℠ deployments continue at an accelerated pace with introduction of this revolutionary technology to various market verticals both domestically and internationally throughout 2017 and beyond. For more information, demonstrations, or to express interest in AutoFocus℠ pilot testing opportunities, please contact Allure at info(at)allure-christie.com .

About Allure, a Christie Company

Allure visual communication and retail transaction solutions connect businesses, brands and products with their consumers at points of influence and purchase in a variety of environments, leveraging dynamic digital signage integrations to drive new revenue streams and create differentiated brand experiences. The company’s suite of intelligent solutions integrate advanced analytics, exceptional creative, software, and hardware with business applications to deliver engaging data-driven experiences, activate brands and achieve desired business outcomes. Allure software and services power more than 25,000 networked displays and devices.

About Christie (http://www.christiedigital.com)

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com for more information.

Allure Media Contact:

George Yunis

(404) 528-1905

george.yunis(at)allure-christie.com

“Allure”, “Christie”, and the “Christie Experiential Network” are trademarks of Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., registered in the United States of America and certain other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks or trade names of their respective owners.