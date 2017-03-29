Newcomer House Porch Programs Continue in 2017

The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area (HCWHA) will launch a second season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA’s Exhibit & Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield, on April 1. Visitors of all ages are invited to interact with experts on a variety of Civil War topics, ranging from first aid to family history. Exact times and other details will be posted on the Heart of the Civil War calendar of events, heartofthecivilwar.org/events.

2017 Porch Programs:



Saturday, April 1: From John Brown to James Brown with Ed Maliskas

Sunday, May 7: Marbles & Other Children's games with Art Staus & Tad Miller

Sunday, June 4: Jumpstart Your Family History with Chris Haugh

Saturday, July 1: Singer & Storyteller Matthew Dodd

Saturday, August 5: John Tidball with the South Mountain Artillery Crew

Saturday, September 16: Basic Battlefield First Aid & Contemporary First Aid

Saturday, October 7: Advances in Veterinary Medicine from the Civil War

Saturday, November 4: 19th Century Photography with John Milleker

Saturday, December 2: Newcomer House Illumination

The Newcomer House is located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, MD. On each of these days, the Newcomer House will be open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information, contact Newcomer House Manager Rachel Nichols at

rbknichols(at)gmail(dot)com or (240) 308-1740.

HCWHA is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization that is one of 13 certified heritage areas in Maryland, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties. Its mission is to promote the stewardship of our historic, cultural, and natural Civil War resources; encourage superior visitor experiences; and stimulate tourism, economic prosperity, and educational development, thereby improving the quality of life in our community for the benefit of both residents and visitors.