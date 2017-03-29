Our neuroradiology experience, coupled with our exceptional operational expertise, allows us to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services on this pivotal clinical trial.

Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, an FDA audited and ISO certified medical imaging core lab with extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in oncology clinical trials, proudly announces today that it has been awarded another international phase III clinical trial for the evaluation of a novel treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer to the brain.

Throughout this trial, Intrinsic Imaging will provide comprehensive imaging core lab services including, but not limited to, study management, protocol and charter development, site qualification, site training and management, image transfer, quality control and processing. Intrinsic Imaging will also perform over 6000 neuroradiology assessments of the patients’ tumor response to therapy.

Of its team of 70 full-time radiologists, Intrinsic Imaging’s neuroradiology team consists of 9 full-time board-certified, fellowship trained neuroradiologists who are experts in the evaluation of brain metastases from various primaries including non-small cell lung cancer.

“Intrinsic Imaging’s team has extensive therapeutic experience in evaluating therapies that treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer of the brain,” said Todd A. Joron, BSc., MBA, President & COO at Intrinsic Imaging. “Our neuroradiology experience, coupled with our exceptional operational expertise, allows us to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services on this pivotal clinical trial.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death across the globe. Among tumor types, lung cancers account for the highest number of brain metastases, with 25% of patients being affected at some time in their disease course.

About Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

Located in Bolton, Massachusetts and San Antonio, Texas, Intrinsic Imaging is an FDA audited, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certified and GAMP5 compliant medical imaging core lab specializing in providing imaging core lab services for clinical trials. With its team of more than seventy full-time board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists, robust and scalable clinical imaging technologies and its ISO certified quality management systems, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.IntrinsicImaging.com