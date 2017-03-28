ACA-FDA to Enforce Food Information Regulations - Content Network Critical for Compliance A central food content network offers the menu authenticity while meeting FDA regulations.

EnterWorks®, a market leader of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that transform product information into persuasive and personalized content for customers, is giving restaurants and prepared food sellers a solution to address the upcoming Food and Drug Administration regulation mandate.

The FDA’s Obamacare-related regulations, which had been postponed and could have been disrupted by recent legislative activity, are now scheduled to proceed on May 5, 2017. The regulations require that restaurants with 20 or more locations post in-store menu boards for every single food item and combination served. Sellers of prepared foods are also affected. The rule went into effect Dec. 1, but the FDA set a deadline of May 5 to begin enforcement. Enforcement could include fines and/or jail time. FDA recently announced that only five of the largest 66 chain restaurants meet these rules.

According to EnterWorks, food service chains and others who sell prepared foods, such as convenience and grocery stores, can easily comply with upcoming industry regulations using a centralized network of product information. They must engage their food supply chain partners to validate the nutritional values of the products and ingredients while collaborating to produce required compliant nutritional content.

“Regional and national chain restaurants will be in catch-up mode to produce compliant, lab validated content that matches the ingredients of localized menu items for owned and franchise locations,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “Unlike branded packaged food products which can be controlled at the factory, ingredients included in prepared food recipes may be varied to meet regionalized tastes. A central food content network that incorporates local preferences can offer the menu authenticity that restaurants need while meeting FDA rules.”

EnterWorks Enable™ solution accomplishes exactly this by creating a single source of granular truth for data and content across the food value chain. Its dynamic data model can be updated as needed for accuracy in content as changes in menus, recipes, or regulations dictate.

In addition to menus, the FDA rules also require that calorie information for food sold in vending machines and in‐store marketing materials also comply. This means that these regulations will require prepared food sellers of all kinds to prominently display the required information.

“Restaurants are quickly adopting omnichannel strategies including tableside tablets, kiosks for ordering and digital signage for menus,” continued Chavie. “Keeping physical and digital information accurate and timely as new items are added to menus is a perfect use case for an omnichannel product content platform. For restaurant franchisors lacking such a product information management system, delivery of timely, accurate and FDA‐compliant menus and labeling will be an ongoing problem.”

