Greenfield Advisors Adds Senior Analyst with Tax Assessment Background

Greenfield Advisors is expanding by adding another senior analyst to its award-winning team. Ruel Williamson brings his extensive knowledge of appraisals, property values, ad valorem taxation, and government policy to Greenfield Advisors, which has been a leader in the real estate valuation industry for more than 40 years.

“Ruel is a great addition to the team,” said Greenfield Advisors Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Director Dr. Clifford A. Lipscomb. “Ruel’s skillset allows us to offer our clients a highly experienced consultant as well as expand our business into other areas – all of which capitalizes on the existing skillsets we have in-house.”

Williamson comes to Greenfield Advisors after spending more than 25 years as one of the top property tax experts working in North America and abroad. Government agencies, of all sizes, have turned to Williamson when their tax assessment software, processes, procedures, or projects needed to be upgraded, improved, or repaired. His expertise has allowed governments to accurately value property for tax purposes and collect them in a timely manner.

“He’s a great fit for our company because not only does he have a dedicated customer base, but his project management skills mean he will be able to innovate and lead our analysts as we branch out in new directions or work on projects with our existing clients,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “His experience in improving systems in places like Northern Ireland and South Africa really help the firm, too in expanding its services into other markets outside of North America, which started about a year ago with our Middle East/North Africa (MENA) initiative in Jordan.”

About Greenfield Advisors

Founded in 1976, Greenfield Advisors is a boutique economic and financial analysis firm that provides government and private sector clients with customized consultations and advisory services. Best known for its analysis of complex economic, financial, and real estate situations in high-profile litigation matters, Greenfield Advisors also develops feasibility studies, business plans, and appraisals for its clients. Greenfield Advisors’ subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital LLC, serves as its investment banking and capital raising arm, and its subsidiary, Accre LLC, acts as an investment principal. Learn more about Greenfield Advisors by calling 206-623-2935 or visiting http://www.greenfieldadvisors.com.