Rick Huffman, HCW CEO stated, “We are excited to bring the new Residence Inn by Marriot to the beautiful Ocotillo community in Chandler. We look forward to many more projects in the Chandler area.”

HCW, LLC announces the ground breaking of a 142 room Residence Inn Hotel by Marriott. The new four story hotel will be located on 4 acres in the Ocotillo Community in Chandler, AZ, located off Edgewater Way in the North West portion of Ocotillo.

The hotel incorporates Marriott’s newest generation of designs and amenities into a four story, 142 guest room hotel. The hotel amenities include an exterior pool, sun deck, fire pit, water feature, exterior dining patio, fitness room, lobby, breakfast and business center areas and boardroom. The pool area decking incorporates a BBQ and fire pit area for guests to enjoy and socialize. Tailored to the Ocotillo landscape the new Residence Inn will have a walking path and benches along one of Ocotillo’s many waterways created from reclaimed water resources. Guests of the hotel will be greeted with a custom design lobby inspired by its desert surroundings.

The Residence Inn brand was established in 1975 and acquired by Marriott in 1987. Shortly thereafter, the first Residence Inn was built in Chandler, AZ. 20 years later HCW has identified the perfect location and surrounding community to introduce the NEW Residence Inn to the Chandler Market. Ocotillo is the jewel of Chandler waterfront master-planned communities on over 1,900 acres. The community is truly beautiful with an oasis-like feel, filled with lush landscaping, waterfalls and lakes, championship golf courses, beautiful homes, commercial entities and every convenience you can imagine all wrapped up in a close-knit community. The new Residence Inn hotel includes numerous guest amenities and socially inviting group areas with the overall ambience and design in keeping with the Santa Barbara architecture and overall aesthetics of the Ocotillo community.

The Residence Inn by Marriott will open in June of 2018. Project team includes Layton Construction of Phoenix, AZ as the contractor. Architects, Butler Rosenbury and Partners of Springfield, MO, who also designed the Scottsdale Hampton Inn and many other projects for HCW Development. Project financing provided by Equity Bank of Chandler.

HCW, LLC is a nationwide development company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. For more information about HCW, LLC, please visit http://www.HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.