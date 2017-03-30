Thinkbaby, Thinksport Kids, Thinksport Sunscreen Stick With safety as our top priority, we wanted to make sure our non-toxic sunscreen was easy to carry and apply on the road, during a sporting event, or just preparing for a day in the sun.

Thinkbaby, the most award-winning sunscreen on the market, recently released a sunscreen stick, available for the entire line of sunscreen: Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+, Thinksport Safe Kids Sunscreen SPF 50+ and Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+.

With Thinkbaby’s broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen now available in a convenient stick, there’s no reason you shouldn’t stay protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays all year around.

“With safety as our top priority, we wanted to make sure our non-toxic sunscreen was easy to carry and apply on the road, during a sporting event, or just preparing for a day in the sun,” said Kevin Brodwick, Founder of Thinksport and Thinkbaby. “The oval sunscreen stick is the perfect size for storing in your front pocket, purse or diaper bag.”

Thinkbaby’s sunscreen formulation, applies easily, has the highest level of water resistance, and does not feel greasy, making it the perfect sunscreen for babies to athletes alike.

About Thinkbaby and Thinksport

Thinkbaby Thinksport's founder, Kevin Brodwick, brought his interest in health and preventative medicine and his background in biotechnology together to form a company with the sole purpose to create alternative products for babies, children, adults, and athletes alike. With a team of physicians and scientists focused on the latest biological and chemical sciences, Thinkbaby Thinksport continues to lead in the usage of safe, non-toxic materials for consumer goods.

For more information, visit

gothinkbaby.com, gothinksport.com, twitter.com/thinkbaby_sport, facebook.com/thinkbaby.thinksport, and instagram.com/thinkbabythinksport & https://www.instagram.com/thinksport/.

###