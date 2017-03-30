This national recognition qualifies them as the nation’s “best of the best” and as elite financial advisors whose dedication to their clients sets the standard for excellence in the financial advisory profession.

NOYES, a 109-year old wealth management and investment banking firm, announced today Christ Cooke and Brian Cooke, Principals of its partner firm Cooke Financial Group [CFG] have been named to The Financial Times’ 2017 list of America’s Top 400 Financial Advisers.

This marks the fourth year that the Financial Times [FT] – one of the world premiere global business financial news organizations – has recognized Chris and Brian Cooke in its’ annual list. The latter was published in a special section of the newspaper’s U.S. hardcopy edition on Friday, March 31 and on http://www.ft.com

The Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisers recognizes leading professionals at broker-dealer firms across the US who have a minimum of $300 million in assets under management (AUM) and ten or more years of industry experience. To make the list, qualified financial advisers are scored on six distinctive attributes: Asset Under Management, AUM growth rate, compliance records, experience, industry certifications and online accessibility, as identified by the FT. Financial Advisers are also required to commit to complete anonymous quarterly sentiment surveys for the FT.

“The inclusion Chris and Brian for the fourth time in the Top 400 prestigious ranking, is a strong testimonial to their commitment to providing our clients with exceptional wealth management services,” said Mark Damer, President and CEO of NOYES. “This national recognition qualifies them as the nation’s “best of the best” and as elite financial advisors whose dedication to their clients sets the standard for excellence in the financial advisory profession. We could not be more proud to have them as a part of the NOYES family.”

Founded in 1969 and based in Indianapolis, IN, CFG provides investment consulting, financial planning and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, not for profit organizations, institutional clients, retirement plans and trusts.

Led by award-winning advisors Chris and Brian Cooke, the firm’s team boasts more than two centuries of collective licensed financial services experience, and is comprised of Certified Investment Management Analysts, Certified Financial Planners, a non-practicing Certified Public Accountant and attorneys, as well as senior institutional portfolio managers. The firm currently advises assets in excess of $1.7 billion.

“I am delighted and honored to be for the fourth time part of this prestigious group comprised of highly distinguished wealth advisors,” commented Brian Cooke. “The ranking underscores the resolute commitment of our firm to build enduring and multigenerational relationships with our clients. We achieve this goal by wholeheartedly vesting ourselves in their success and in attaining their goals.”

“This recognition constitutes an indisputable testimonial to our firm’s talent in consistently identifying and successfully capitalizing on investment opportunities on behalf of our clientele,” stated Chris Cooke. “Concurrently, it emphasizes the invaluable role that all us FT 400 nominees play in the lives of our clients, particularly during periods of challenging financial markets and their aftermaths.”

The Cooke brothers have made the FT 400 list in 2017, 2016, 2014 while in 2013 only Brian Cooke made the list. In addition, the two brothers have been included in the Barron’s Top 100 Advisor, Top 1000 Financial Advisors, Top 1,200 Advisors and Top 10 Advisors in Indiana every year from 2004 to 2016.

About NOYES

NOYES through its subsidiaries David A. Noyes & Company and NOYES Advisors, LLC is a full-service investment firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with branches throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1908, the firm is one of the oldest securities firms in Chicago, and has served the Indianapolis area for nearly 80 years. The employee owned firm offers a comprehensive menu of products and services to individual and institutional clients. NOYES has seven offices in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. For more visit http://www.danoyes.com.

The Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times (March, 2016). The FT 400 is based in large part on data gathered from and verified by broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures and the FT’s research. The listing reflects each advisor’s performance in six primary areas, including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and accessibility as identified by the FT. The rating may not be representative of any one client’s experience and is not indicative of the Financial Advisor’s future performance. Neither Cooke Financial Group nor NOYES and its Wealth Advisors pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for the rating.