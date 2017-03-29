Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel Is Set to Manage Its 500th Trial

Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel Clinical trial travel involves a host of logistical challenges that are different from any other type of travel, as Colpitts has learned first-hand over the past 15 years. Past News Releases RSS

On the heels of the globally recognized Rare Disease Day, which this year centered on patient-involved research, Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel has announced that it will manage travel services for its 500th clinical trial this month. The company, a division of Direct Travel, was among the first in the United States and Europe to offer travel management services specifically for clinical trials and their sponsors, and to have a division of specially certified travel experts dedicated to clinical services.

Clinical trial travel involves a host of logistical challenges that are different from any other type of travel, as Colpitts has learned first-hand over the past 15 years. The experience of servicing 500 trials has given Colpitts’ clinical team invaluable insight and expertise in common clinical trial travel needs, including air ambulance transportation, translator services, and accommodations for entire families that must relocate in order to participate in a trial – with minimal disruption to their everyday lifestyle. Colpitts’ clinical clients conduct a wide array of research to help discover treatments and cures for commonplace and rare health conditions. This type of environment necessitates a high level of privacy for both company and patient information, and all of these factors have led Colpitts to be innovative in its clinical offerings. Tools such as a HIPAA-compliant clinical portal and reloadable MasterCard’s for patient expenses have made significant progress toward reducing the logistical burden for trial sponsors and CROs.

“This 500th trial is a milestone for us because we see how our services contribute to the success of a trial – one that might have a life-changing impact for a person or many people,” said Alan M. Krensky at Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel. “We hope that by leveraging our global partnerships and specialized solutions for clinical travel, we can help our biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients attract and retain patients for trials that may provide benefits to countless people around the world.”

About Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel:

Colpitts is one of the only full-service travel and expense management providers dedicated specifically to the clinical trial sponsors and patients. Headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, Colpitts Clinical Trial Travel and Expense is a division of Direct Travel, and has offices throughout the United States, as well as offices in the United Kingdom. With our GlobalStar travel management network, Colpitts has access to more than 85 countries, 17 billion in purchasing power and the ability to deliver solutions customized to the needs of its biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients, while minimizing costs and ensuring regulatory compliance.