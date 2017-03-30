While celebrating its 45th anniversary, NETA was gifted with record attendance at PowerTest 2017, the premier electrical power systems event. The annual five-day conference hosted 510 attendees from February 27 - March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.

“It is the highlight of our year to host the gathering of so many of the industry’s leading electrical power systems professionals,” says NETA Executive Director Missy Richard. “Part of what makes PowerTest the industry’s top event is the open sharing of ideas, collaboration, and networking among leaders and experts in the field. We are so pleased to see the conference continue its upward growth trend over the last couple of years, which allows us to offer even more opportunities to promote technical excellence, world-class programs, and consensus standards.”

The PowerTest technical agenda offered five days of educational and interactive sessions that facilitated the exchange of ideas, helping to shape the future of the electrical power systems industry by involving electrical testing technicians, engineers, and managers from a cross-section of all industries reliant upon large power generation and distribution facilities.

During this year’s PowerBash Reception and awards event, NETA celebrated 45 years of shared successes with a salute to the industry’s advancements and achievements.

In addition, more than 800 attendees and local electrical power systems professionals took advantage of the PowerTest Trade Show on Tuesday afternoon, featuring 82 top-tier vendors whose mission includes providing PowerTest attendees with real-world solutions to their everyday challenges.

Founded in 1972 by nine electrical testing companies, NETA was created to establish standards for electrical testing of electrical power equipment and systems. Today, NETA is the only accrediting body of electrical testing organizations, providing assurances that its member NETA Accredited Companies meet specific requirements necessary to perform electrical testing to the industry’s highest standards.

SAVE THE DATE: PowerTest 2018 Heads to Washington, D.C.

Join NETA and leading electrical power systems professionals at the premier industry conference on February 26 - March 2, 2018. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available for companies seeking leadership visibility at the event. NETA’s industry partners are encouraged to reserve exhibit space and confirm sponsorships as soon as possible. Inquiries should be directed to Laura McDonald at 269-488-6382 or lmcdonald(at)netaworld(dot)org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.