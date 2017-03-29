Geopath, the not-for-profit formerly known as the Traffic Audit Bureau for Media Measurement, whose mission is to provide audience location measurement to the out-of-home (OOH) industry, has chosen Streetlytics to power its new OOH audience measurement solution, MORE, slated to launch later this year.

Streetlytics, from Citilabs, leverages data from its partner AirSage along with other data sources to produce the largest and most current population movement dataset available in the United States. Streelytics will provide Geopath with a 360-degree view of aggregated anonymous audience movement. Leveraging mobile devices, GPS, and connected car data, Geopath will enable the out-of-home industry to identify and reach their audiences with levels of precision never before possible.

“Our partnership with Streetlytics provides an incredible opportunity for the burgeoning out of home industry. Geopath will put state-of-the-art data and insights into the hands of all of our members,” said Kym Frank, President of Geopath. “Our medium reaches a large majority of the population on a daily basis. Now OOH advertisers will be able to more precisely understand who they are reaching through a unified measurement system. This will give advertisers and their agency partners the ability to better optimize their planning and assess campaign performance, empowering them to deliver the most impactful messages, at the right time, in the best location to their specific target audience.”

From billboards to ads on bus shelters, outdoor advertisements were once considered to be a medium that was difficult to measure. With MORE, Geopath will provide the industry with access to granular insights that will position outdoor advertising to be one of the most well-measured and reactive channels for marketers. Through continuous data gathering, Geopath will provide measurement of audiences who have been exposed to OOH ads and provide predictive capabilities on how many individuals are likely to be exposed to the signage in the future. The results will help advertisers and marketers to identify ideal locations for signage.

Data science and advanced technology are finding their place in the OOH landscape, strengthening its position as a location medium and building a relationship between mobile and hyper-local marketing. Geopath’s MORE platform will marry location-based data with effective measurement research to give true value to its clients; resulting in greater efficiency, and, ultimately, a better understanding of return on investment.

ABOUT GEOPATH

Founded in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.geopath.org.

ABOUT CITILABS AND ITS PARTNER AIRSAGE

Citilabs® is a global provider of mobility analytics for businesses and government agencies. Headquartered in Sacramento, with offices in Atlanta, Tallahassee, Abu Dhabi and Milan, Citilabs provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to empower those who create meaningful change for the betterment of their communities and organizations. Streetlytics pulls real information from billions of points of GPS, cellular, connected car, Bluetooth, ticketing, demographics, and ground truth data to paint the richest, most complete picture of the moving population. With a 40-year history as a global industry leader, Citilabs supports nearly 2,500 clients in more than 70 countries.

AirSage® is a world leader in source agnostic high volume, high velocity geo-location data processing solutions. The Airsage 3D Big Data insights platform makes sense of petabytes of both third party and first party information to provide meaningful insights 24/7. The most accurate and up-to-the-minute population and location patterns, with robust historical data, means that when you need to reach people, help them or build for them, you have a map to follow.

Streetlytics® a product of Citilabs.