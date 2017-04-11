Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Gateway Homes is billing in real-time with AlphaFlex software for its Mental Health Skills Building and Psychosocial Services Rehabilitation service operations. Through the use of a single software suite, Gateway Homes is able to streamline their billing by sending more complete claims the first time to their primary payers, Medicare and Medicaid.

Gateway Homes is a non-profit organization that provides mental health services to residents since 1983. With three facilities across the state, Gateway Homes is committed to providing supportive services specifically designed to meet the needs of adults diagnosed with serious mental illness. Since switching to AlphaFlex software, Gateway Homes has streamlined billing by storing data within the system so that they can more easily satisfy state specific and payer specific billing requirements.

“The AlphaFlex EHR system really helps our billing process go smoothly so that we can collect on our services without delay and receive minimal denials,” says Melissa Stiltoner, Psychosocial Rehabilitation Manager at Gateway Homes. “Before a claim goes to billing, the system ensures that all documentation and payer requirements have been met so that we send claims with fewer errors. The system itself is also easy-to-use and simplifies training so that all staff members are using the system correctly, which greatly helps our clinical, billing, and management staff stay in sync,” she adds.

“We are pleased that Gateway Homes is benefiting from the AlphaFlex software suite. We appreciate that the practice chose Mediware as its software vendor of choice,” says David Jones, director of the behavioral health division of Mediware. “The AlphaFlex EHR software suite allows today’s providers to focus less on technology and more on providing quality patient care.”

