BRAM Auto Group will donate a generous $8,000 to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation at the Foundation’s Inaugural Footsteps to the Future Gala. Members, contributors and people of the community will gather at the event on April 20, 2017 at the One World Observatory in New York. Everyone will have the same intention: to honor those who have selflessly helped the Foundation evolve and to recognize all of the heartfelt donations.

Each contribution makes a difference and positively helps the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation achieve its goal. Its goal is to always honor Firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his own life for the sake of others on September 11, 2001. Siller’s shift had ended when he received news of the Twin Tower attack. He immediately let his family know that he’d catch up with them later, as he felt it was his duty to hurry to the scene. Siller gave up his life, a beautiful family and friends that day. The Foundation aims to regard Stephen Siller’s act of greatness as a reminder to do good in the world.

Contributions allow the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation achieve its objectives of helping veterans, first responders, children and neighbors in need. The Foundation is most known for its annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Walk/Run in New York City, which rounds up over 25,000 participants. Through its Building for America’s Bravest Program, the Foundation builds custom “smart homes” for terribly injured service members.

“It’s times like these that make me proud to be a member of BRAM Auto Group,” said General Manager Rich Prager of Westchester Toyota, a BRAM Auto Group dealership. He continued, “Being in New York, this is clearly a cause that is close to us. We at Westchester Toyota are happy to contribute $2,000 towards the $8,000 donation from BRAM Auto Group.”

BRAM Auto Group is one of the largest family owned businesses in the Tri-State area. Its dealerships have been in business since 1964. BRAM Auto Group is dedicated to giving excellent service and is focused on building relationships with customers.

For more information on the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit http://www.tunnel2towers.org.

For more information on BRAM Auto Group dealerships, please visit http://bayridgeautomotive.com/.