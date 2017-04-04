The idea that a small company in the tech industry could thrive for 25 years with no outside investment is a unique success story.

Help desk software provider iSupport Software has been under the same ownership, management, and corporate help desk software vision since it was formed in 1992. Milestones over the years include the introduction of the world’s first collaborative help desk software platform, email ticket submission, live chat, and browser-based support portals in the 1990s; the ﬁrst 100% browser-based IT help desk application developed entirely with the .NET Framework in 2002; ITIL-based functionality in 2008; and social media concepts and integration interwoven throughout the product in 2011. iSupport has just announced Version 15.0.4 which includes interface updates, an expansion of the rules engine, and other features requested by customers in a feature request forum.

"We haven't really followed the model of other software companies,” commented Daren Nelson, founder and CEO of iSupport Software. “Instead of focusing on raising money, attacking our competition, and spending huge amounts of money on marketing, we focused on producing quality product, honesty, and keeping customers happy. By listening to our customer needs and being willing to introduce new features to the market, we built a business that has been very profitable for 25 years. The idea that a small company in the tech industry could thrive for 25 years with no outside investment is a unique success story. I am very proud that we continue to embrace the same policies today that we did when we opened our doors 25 years ago."

iSupport Software continues to be recognized as a leader in the industry. Recently iSupport was named as one of the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers in 2016 by CIOReview Magazine, one of the Top 20 Most User-Friendly ITSM Software Products in the industry by Capterra, and a 2017 FrontRunner for help desk software by Software Advice (TM). The 2017 FrontRunner designation is especially significant for a 25-year-old company that is privately owned; it positioned iSupport as well-balanced in capability and value for small businesses on a quadrant of masters, leaders, contenders, and pacesetters.

About iSupport

The iSupport technology platform is a fully customizable business process automation tool that provides a robust set of tools for help desk incident management and service desk support. It includes integrated knowledge and asset management features, reporting, live customer chat and collaboration, HTML5 mobile clients, security and administration, ITIL-based problem and change management functionality, social media support, rules engine to build custom workflows with approvals, and much more. It is available as an on-premise solution or as a cloud (hosted) solution. Companies have been successful in also deploying iSupport for supporting human resources, product development, and facilities management. iSupport is the oldest privately-owned, continually operating provider of help desk software and customer support solutions in the world. For more information on iSupport products, go to http://www.iSupport.com or call 1-888-494-7638.

iSupport® and mySupport® are registered trademarks of Groupware Incorporated. Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such.