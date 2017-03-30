Aberdeen LLC, a leading manufacturer of servers and storage, proudly announces it has completed the rigorous VMware Ready certification program for each and every one of its SAN and NAS products. Fully understanding the importance of this certification to Aberdeen’s customer base, Aberdeen’s Research & Development team took on this task and is very pleased to boast the fact that every device has been granted this certification without exception.

As a member of VMware’s Solution Provider Program, VMware’s Technical Alliance Program (TAP) at the Elite level and a member of VMware’s End User Certification (EUC) Foundation, Aberdeen is in a unique position which allows it to first create the solution, and then open the doors to the fast track into the certification process.

According to Aberdeen COO, Jack Tateel, “There is no denying the fact that VMware virtualization is a dominant force in the server and storage marketplace today. Every day we have requests for quotations from our clients that include the phrase, ‘Must be VMware certified and VMware supported.’ We heard the roar and we responded. If you purchase a SAN or NAS appliance from Aberdeen, you may rest assured; it is VMware Ready certified.”

Known for its full customization to meet its customers’ exact wants and needs, Aberdeen’s VMware Ready certification carries forward through the customization process by simply choosing components that appear on the Aberdeen online configurator for any of its VMware Ready devices. Aberdeen employs only the finest hardware components available, and covers every server with its industry leading 5-year warranty. As with all of Aberdeen’s customized servers, the minimum order quantity for these SAN and NAS devices is one (MOQ=1).

If you’re still on the fence, take advantage of Aberdeen’s unique CARES Program under which you can give your fully customized server a free, 30 day test drive. Take delivery of the Aberdeen device, install it in your VMware environment and put it through its paces. There is no obligation, and just like Aberdeen’s customization process, MOQ=1.