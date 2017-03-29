Eleanor and Dan Gilbane, David Robinson, and Tom Gilbane We are thrilled to honor Gilbane Building Company and the Gilbane Family for their selfless work for our communities” said Les Cave, president of CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare.

Leading global construction and facilities-related services firm, Gilbane Building Company, and the Gilbane family, was recently honored with the CHRISTUS Foundation for Healthcare Legacy Award. This award was given in recognition of the donation of time, talent and financial resources to help those in need.

“We are thrilled to honor Gilbane Building Company and the Gilbane Family for their selfless work for our communities,” said Les Cave, president of CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare. “It’s the support of the Greater Houston communities over the past decade and the countless efforts of our generous donors, tireless volunteers, and dedicated staff that make our Foundation able to serve those across the Houston area and beyond.”

The 13th annual Spring Luncheon was held on Tuesday, March 21. This year’s luncheon raised funds for the integration of mental health care services into the Foundation’s primary care clinics. “It was an honor for our team to be recognized and we were very humbled to join the CHRISTUS Foundation and David Robinson, who are both philanthropic Hall of Famers in our book,” says Dan Gilbane, Gilbane Southwest Area Leader, “CHRISTUS has been a great part of our "Gilbane Family" and we are proud to support their efforts in healthcare and mental health in our community. We always strive to live our core values and supporting the communities in which we work, live and play.”

The ceremony also welcomed special guest, NBA Hall of Famer, David “The Admiral” Robinson. Named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, Robinson is also a highly respected figure off the court and is very involved in working to ensure under-privileged youth have the opportunity to receive a quality education in the San Antonio area and beyond.

