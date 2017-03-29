Vector™ Multi-Cook Oven Wins Kitchen Innovations® (KI) Award

Alto-Shaam’s newest product, the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven has been awarded a Kitchen Innovations® 2017 Award presented by the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, which recognizes the biggest advancements of the year in the foodservice industry.

The Vector Multi-Cook Oven offers up to four ovens in one and features exclusive Structured Air Technology™ for unmatched evenness and flexibility in cooking. Structured Air Technology delivers high-velocity, vertical upward and downward airflow for faster, more even cooking than convection ovens.

“It’s an honor to receive this early recognition from the National Restaurant Association,” said Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam president and chief operating officer. “This award and the overwhelming response and demand for Vector help affirm that this product is going to be a game-changer in the industry.”

The Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven was unveiled to the public at the North American Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers Show (NAFEM) last month in Orlando.

Highlights of the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven include:



Two, three or four ovens in one

Flexibility to simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer

Control temperature, fan speed and time in each individual oven chamber

Improved throughput - Cook up to 2X more food than a traditional convection oven

Superior cooking evenness

Small footprint

Ventless option

Simple operation does not require skilled labor

No microwaves

No water

Alto-Shaam recently acquired the technology for the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven from Appliance Innovation, developer of a number of innovative cooking technologies including rapid cook technology, planar plume technology and precision impingement technology. The Vector Series Multi-Cook Ovens will be manufactured in the USA at the Alto-Shaam factory in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Alto-Shaam will display the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven at NRA. Visit the Alto-Shaam booth #4840 and the Kitchen Innovations Pavilion to see it first-hand. Visit vector.alto-shaam.com to learn more.