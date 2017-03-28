Together, we have been able to deploy MRE all over the world and on some of the most advanced MR systems in the industry. We're excited to participate in this wonderful event.

Resoundant, Inc., the developer of Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE), is pleased to be invited to the Siemens Healthineers annual customer education symposium, a world-class learning conference that offers educational content designed for imaging professionals. The event will take place from March 27 - 31, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.

Innovations for Imaging is designed for healthcare managers or supervisors, technologists, sonographers, and related clinical professionals who are looking to stay up to date on the latest trends in medical imaging.

"Siemens Healthineers has been a tremendous global partner," noted Troy Ziegler, Chief Operating Officer at Resoundant. "Together, we have been able to deploy MRE all over the world and on some of the most advanced MR systems in the industry. We're excited to participate in this wonderful event."

Resoundant will be highlighting MR elastography for liver fibrosis applications. With over 800 MRE units installed worldwide, MRE is currently available for clinical use all over the globe. In addition to increased clinical demand, MRE is also being used as a key clinical endpoint for leading therapeutics developers. Late last year at The Liver Meeting in Boston, MA, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported promising phase 2 clinical results using MRE for one of its leading candidates to reduce the progression of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). However, Gilead also expects to report additional positive findings for a similar candidate at The International Liver Congress next month in Amsterdam.

"While our priority at the moment is helping patients and providers get the right diagnosis in current clinical practice, we are also thrilled to see MRE helping with the drug discovery process,"said Ziegler. "If we can help some of the most innovative therapeutics companies bring their treatments to patients more rapidly, we're equally proud of that as well."

Visitors to the Siemens Innovations in Imaging show can find more about Resoundant at Booth 6.

To learn more about MRE on Siemens MR systems, please visit: https://www.healthcare.siemens.com/magnetic-resonance-imaging/options-and-upgrades/clinical-applications/mr-elastography