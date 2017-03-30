Hofmann Industries Announces ISO 9001:2008 Certification

This certification reflects a quality mindset.

Hofmann Industries Inc, announced that its Eau Claire MI Tube Manufacturing Facility has been awarded ISO-9001:2008 Quality Management Certification by NSF International Registrations, Ann Arbor MI for manufacture and fabrication of welded steel tubing and powder coated steel tubing.

Mark Muchoney, Vice President of Manufacturing for Hofmann stated “This certification represents the achievement and hard work of all members of our staff from production-level employees to upper management, and reflects more of a mindset than a system.”

Hofmann Industries, a Sinking Spring PA based manufacturer of welded steel tubing and tubular steel products operates two (2) manufacturing facilities. Hofmann's Eau Claire MI tube mill and fabrication and powder coating facility is complemented by the Sinking Spring PA tube manufacturing, fabrication, powder coating and zinc plating shop. Founded in 1922, Hofmann is an industry leader in the manufacture of welded steel tubing, fabricated steel tubing, powder coated steel tubing, and zinc plated steel tubing. Hofmann manufactures steel tubing that is used in the following industries: office furniture; healthcare; hardware; after-market automotive; housewares; and lawn & garden.