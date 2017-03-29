Mike Booth

Sterling Administration is proud to announce that Mike Booth has joined the team as Vice President Sales and Marketing, leading our national team of sales directors. Mike is based in Sterling’s Oakland headquarters.

Mike joins us from a successful 18-year career at Aflac in Northern California, where he started as a field associate, and grew over the years to hold several regional and management sales roles with increasing responsibility. He has achieved numerous sales and management awards throughout his career.

Cora Tellez, Sterling’s President and CEO says, “On behalf of the Sterling Family, I am thrilled to welcome Mike on board. With his sales experience and excellent management skills, I know he will help Sterling immensely as we grow in 2017.”

Mike is a California native and is an active supporter of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a children’s cancer center.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is an independent administrator for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA); it also offers an online benefits enrollment platform in English and Spanish. Sterling is based in Oakland, California.