Halimah Bellows, College instructor, career coach, and award winning author of ‘Champion Your Career-Winning in the World of Work’ will be appearing at Third Place Books, Ravenna in Seattle for a book talk. For more than 20 years, Halimah Bellows has been helping Pacific Northwest clients find their ideal careers. In ‘Champion Your Career-Winning in the World of Work’ Bellows addresses the needs of a new generation of career seekers in a rapidly changing economy and job marketplace.

Designed as a self-paced career development workshop in book format, the book provides self-assessment tools to enable individuals to explore their personal passions, values, strengths and skills along with sound strategies and resources for decision making, goal setting and networking to begin a fulfilling new career.

Bellows will be at Third Place Books in Ravenna at 7pm on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

‘Champion Your Career-Winning in the World of Work’ won the Pinnacle Award from NABE (National Association of Book Entrepreneurs) in the ‘Best of Self Help’ category. Champion Your Career is also honored as a finalist in the Business: Careers Category of the 2016 “Best Book” Awards. The book will be featured at the NABE booth at the Oregon Library Association Conference/Exhibit in Salem, Oregon, April 19th-22, 2017.

Halimah Bellows, M.A., M.S., college instructor, counselor, and coach challenges the reader to paint a vivid and detailed picture of a dream job and perfect life, and then offers tools to make it happen. The book serves people of all ages and stages of life. The e-Book is now available at Amazon.

The author has also developed ‘Career Quest Cards, Career Coaching in a Box’. The boxed set is a perfect gift for young and old and can be ordered at Amazon. These cards are portable, practical, thought-provoking and combine the best of current career search information. The boxed set contains 24 colorful cards with over 30 exercises, and are chock full of ways to open creativity, think outside the box, and make best possible career choices.

A Career Quest App is available now at Amazon. The App is also available at the google and I books book stores.The E book is available on Amazon and through Bookbaby.com. For more information visit the author’s website at http://www.ChampionYourCareer.com. For media inquiries contact Diane at info(at)inspiredmc.com

About the Author

Halimah Bellows, MA, MS, CRC, CCC, CPC

For more than 21 years, Halimah has been helping her clients champion their careers and find their ideal jobs. She has a special gift for gently but relentlessly sifting through the mist and fog of clients’ experiences and impressions and bringing the clarity in their insights to light. She is a seasoned workshop presenter and group facilitator and has led many seminars and retreats for a variety of educational institutions, religious groups, non-profit organizations and corporations.

At an early age Halimah Bellows became aware of her natural ability to listen to people non-judgmentally as well as her desire to be of service to others. In her life as an educator, a career counselor and a coach, she has been able to marry her fascination with people’s stories with her deep interest in the world of work.

After completing her undergraduate studies in Social Science and English at New York University, Halimah went on to earn an MA in English Language Teaching at the University of Exeter in England and then taught English as a Second Language in England and Indonesia. Returning to the United States, she earned her MS in Counseling Psychology at San Francisco State University and received intensive Certified Coach Training at The Coaches Training Institute in San Rafael, California and Retirement Options in St. Louis, Missouri to become a Certified Retirement and Professional Coach. Additionally she has obtained graduate certificates in Training Systems Development and Educational Drama. She holds Washington and California Community College Teaching and Counseling Credentials and is a Certified Dependable Strengths Articulation Process Facilitator. She is on the executive board of the Puget Sound Career Development Association.

Halimah is the creator of CAREER QUEST CARDS ©TM, Career Quest Cards app, and is the author of the career coaching guide Champion Your Career: Winning in the World of Work. Halimah’s coaching business, Clarity and Action, has assisted many individuals in finding their next path in life. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books – a Million, Powell’s on line, Ingram & Baker & Taylor as well as in the Seattle Public Library, King County Library Systems and a number of bookstores throughout the Pacific North West and California.