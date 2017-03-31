“I think that any person, in any business or profession, can obtain an understanding of public relations that might help them market and promote their own products or services.”

Recently retired public relations practitioner, former business owner and South Florida resident Maxine Adler has written a memoir highlighting her career that spans more than 40 years, while presenting an inside look into the challenging world of PR.

The book, An Inside Seat, was a collaboration with Judy Goldstein, pivotal member of Adler’s South Florida-based firm for 18 years. Goldstein had earned her own stripes as a writer/editor and professional in the advertising, PR and print media fields during the two decades before they met. In the memoir, Adler imparts her wisdom and conveys many of her experiences – from a personal invitation to the White House, to toilet-seat shopping with a Los Angeles celebrity couple! Goldstein adds her own anecdotes and advice in the narrative through italicized portions of text.

“Maxine recounted the first half of the book from her razor-sharp memory. She had verbalized these stories to me over the years; I was familiar with them and agreed they were worth putting in writing,” Goldstein said. “I did, however, live every story from Chapter 16 forward with her. There is oftentimes a lively banter between the two of us.”

Adler takes readers from her first PR position in the health care industry in New Jersey at the start of the seventies to South Florida where she and her husband, Owen Adler, established the Adler Network, a boutique public relations/marketing agency, in 1978. With no PR opportunities in the health care field available locally at that time, and with luxury design and real estate development on the rise, Adler steered the firm forward into industries she had not known about before. She became a quick study and a success.

Although she served a diverse roster of clients, Adler predominantly represented residential and commercial developers, custom builders, architects and interior designers who wanted to create or enhance their corporate brand and generating positive publicity for their new projects. Adler and her team effectively assisted in marketing hundreds upon hundreds of luxury condominium projects, condo conversions, high-end single-family and country club communities, hotel condominiums, mixed-used projects and shopping centers. At the same time, she helped these visionaries and other clients cultivate beneficial alliances, as well as put them in the forefront of special events and meaningful sponsorships.

“Maxine had an inside seat inside her clients’ conference rooms. She was a trusted colleague and confidante who stepped behind closed doors into her clients’ professional – and private – lives, where she was privy to their visions, plans, successes and secrets. The book isn’t a ‘tell all,’ but it does reveal just enough to make it interesting and amusing,” Goldstein noted. “Also, along her journey, Maxine met many luminaries, ranging from corporate moguls and politicos to entertainers and sports superstars. Many of them are mentioned in the book, including Emilio Pucci, Sophia Loren, Donald Trump, Venus Williams and others.”

“We didn’t design the book to be a ‘how to,’ but we do present insight into the PR profession along with ideas and strategies that will inform and educate others,” Adler pointed out. “I think that any person, in any business or profession, can obtain an understanding of public relations that might help them market and promote their own products or services.”

The print paperback or Kindle version of An Inside Seat can be ordered through amazon.com or from the CreateSpace Store. The e-book may also be ordered and downloaded from a Kindle device, or through any electronic device that supports the Kindle application, including the i-Pad, i-Phone, etc.

