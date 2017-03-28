Patcraft Launches Geometric Modular Collection, Action Planks

Work-Study-Play from Patcraft's new Action Planks collection. “After reviewing some of our top-selling products, the design team identified four of our most celebrated products in the twenty-four-by-twenty-four-inch format which, when cut in a plank, would tell a unique design story.”

Patcraft's newest modular collection, Action Planks, is now available. Encompassing market intelligence with design ingenuity, Action Planks merges successful patterns with the product preferences of Patcraft’s customers to extend them into a new versatile and dynamic collection of plank styles. The collection is constructed using high-performance fiber and backing in a variety of design visuals and pairs geometric and linear patterning, versatile accent colors and nice neutrals for a wide range of applications. Designed to perform in high demand installations, Action Planks is suited for cross functional use in multiple end use segments.

“After reviewing some of our top-selling products, the design team identified four of our most celebrated products in the twenty-four-by-twenty-four-inch format which, when cut in a plank, would tell a unique design story,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft Vice President, Creative and Design. “Action Planks offers texture, quality construction and functionality, meeting the product preferences of our valued customers.”

Action Planks meets current trends in the marketplace and is optimized to improve the overall performance of a customer’s space. The 12” x 48” planks are available in five styles—Color Pop, Color Block, Pivot Point, Vault and Work.Study.Play — each featuring a different play on geometrics and outline, linearity and functionality. Providing a dynamic visual using design elements and colorways that have already proven successful, Action Planks offers elevated design solutions when used in conjunction with the coordinating 24 x 24 inch products. The collection is pdQ and all products and colors are available to ship within 10 business days following the standard pdQ requirements.

Action Planks meets demand for plank format while focusing on transforming customer performance in a range of spaces for the built environment.

