The Broadmoor's #18 East

Online volunteer registration for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is now open. The championship will be played on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 25-July 1, 2018.

More than 2,300 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 28 committees, including marshals, transportation, leaderboards, and merchandise. Early submission of the application allows volunteers to specify their committee preference. Interested volunteers should visit http://www.2018ussenioropen.com. A full description of committee responsibilities is provided on the website to assist volunteers in determining their preferences.

All volunteers are required to purchase a uniform package for $129. Included in the package is championship apparel, a water bottle, an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party, a commemorative USGA volunteer pin, and a volunteer credential, which is valid for all seven days of the championship. All of which doubles the value of the package.

Volunteers will also have access to the volunteer headquarters hospitality, which provides complimentary food, snacks, and beverages on the days they volunteer. Volunteers are asked to work four, four-hour shifts throughout the seven-day championship.

The 2018 U.S. Senior Open will be the eighth USGA championship hosted by The Broadmoor and the sixth on the resort’s East Course. In addition to the championship, The Broadmoor will celebrate its centennial during the championship’s second round, Friday, June 29, 2018.

The U.S. Senior Open Championship (http://www.usga.org/senioropen) is for golfers age 50 and older is open to any professional and any amateur with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 3.4. John Elway, who has led the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl victories as both a player and a general manager, is serving as 2018 U.S. Senior Open honorary chairman.

ABOUT THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN

The 39th U.S. Senior Open, conducted by the United States Golf Association, to be held June 25-July 1, 2018 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers (over the age of 50). Players who are eligible to compete include Fred Couples, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and Tom Watson. This U.S. Senior Open will be the eighth USGA Championship held at The Broadmoor. Fox Network will provide live television coverage of all four rounds of the championship.

About the USGA

