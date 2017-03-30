L-com Releases New USB 3.0 Type-C Cable Assemblies and Adapters

USB 3.0 Type-C Cable Assembly "As a go-to resource for quick delivery of quality electronic components, we have designed these products to meet USB 3.0 standards, withstand the rigors of everyday use and they are in stock and ready to ship,” said Brian Gates, Product Manager Past News Releases RSS L-com Launches New Line of...

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies and adapters that are ideal for data storage, video transfer and data acquisition applications.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies deliver data transfer rates of 4.8 Gbps and feature 360-degrees of shielding with an overall aluminum/polyester shield plus a tinned copper braid shield. Type-C male straight connectors allow for simple plug-and-play connections with hand held devices and other USB 3.0 Type-C connections. Fully shielded twisted pair data lines provide protection against EMI/RFI, reduce crosstalk and allow for maximum cable flexibility. These cables are available in .3, .5, 1, 2, 3 and 5 meter lengths.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 Type-C adapters also feature 360-degree shield termination and provide 4.8 Gbps of data transfer speed to meet USB 3.0 requirements. These fully shielded adapters provide maximum protection against EMI/RFI. They are designed to connect a tablet or smartphone with a Type-C connector to a host computer, wall charger or external battery power bank. These adapters are available with three connector variations: Type-C male to Type-C female, Type-C male to Micro-B female, and Type-C male to Type-A female.

“L-com’s USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies and adapters are a perfect addition to our USB product line. As a go-to resource for quick delivery of quality electronic components, we have designed these products to meet USB 3.0 standards, withstand the rigors of everyday use and they are in stock and ready to ship,” said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies and adapters feature double shielding and rugged construction to help ensure reliable performance. They are ideal for mobile devices, diagnostic tools, gaming, computer peripheral devices, and medical, military and aerospace applications.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com Global Connectivity

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, computer networking equipment, and custom products, as well as wireless connectivity products which include antennas, RF amplifiers, coaxial lightning and surge protectors, and NEMA rated enclosures. Trusted for more than 30 years, L-com, which is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. For more information, please visit: http://www.L-com.com/