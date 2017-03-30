RacingJunk.Com Partners with FASTRAK

“We’re excited to have RacingJunk.com as a Marketing Partner with Fastrak, as we have the same goal in the motorsports industry" said Fastrak Founder and CEO Stan Lester

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce that it will become the Official Classifieds for FASTRAK. The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of FASTRAK events while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

With four exciting series distributed throughout each year, FASTRAK can always be relied upon to provide thrills for fans of racing. FASTRAK was founded in 2003 and was the first touring series for dirt late models using the economical Chevrolet Performance “Crate” Engines, which are built and sealed at the factory to prevent any expensive modifications. FASTRAK was the first dirt late model tour to use an economical Spec Tire with no grooving or siping. FASTRAK also hosts the richest weekend in all of Crate Late Model racing AT Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA with the $5,000-to-win FASTRACK World Challenge Race for FASTRAK Members on Sept. 15, and the $20,000-to-win World Championship Race open to all drivers on Sept. 16.

“We’re excited to have RacingJunk.com as a Marketing Partner with Fastrak, as we have the same goal in the motorsports industry, and that’s to save the racers hard earned money,” Fastrak Founder and CEO Stan Lester said. “Everyone in racing has a different budget. Those who buy new parts every year are looking to sell their old parts, and others are looking to part something together and can get by on good used parts. Racing Junk.com can fit the needs of all racers.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re very enthusiastic about partnering with FASTRAK. Dirt Late Mdel racing is an exciting sport. We look forward to helping bring these series to our site members and visitors, particularly those who haven’t been introduced to them before, and to providing resources for fans and drivers involved with FASTRAK."

For more information on FASTRAK, visit their website at fastrakracing.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.