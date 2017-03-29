The addition of Josh to our Global Loan Agency Services business builds on our status as a trusted provider of independent loan agency services in the U.S. and Europe.

Wilmington Trust, N.A. hired Joshua Stowell as senior trust sales representative for its Global Loan Agency Services group in the Global Capital Markets division. Based in the company’s Boston office, he will focus on expanding loan agency services to alternative capital providers, business development corporations, and direct lenders. Stowell will also sell successor loan agency services.

Stowell has more than a decade of experience in finance. He joins Wilmington Trust from U.S. Bank, where he was a business development officer responsible for selling domestic corporate trust products and services including loan agency, custody, CLO trustee, and middle-office services. Prior to that, he was a manager of collateralized debt obligation (CDO) analytics at U.S. Bank, overseeing a group of analysts and creating complex CDO models for structured deals.

“The addition of Josh to our Global Loan Agency Services business builds on our status as a trusted provider of independent loan agency services in the U.S. and Europe,” said Pat Trainor, senior vice president and sales manager of Global Capital Markets. “Josh developed a strong reputation in the syndicated and middle market loan space by leveraging his valuable experience in both transaction administration and business development.

“Josh will work in close collaboration with Chris Monigle, our veteran client development officer. Together, they will be a powerful business development team in this space.”

Stowell earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University, and also studied at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

He is based in Wilmington Trust’s Boston office, located at 280 Congress St., and can be reached at (617) 457-2067.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institution services including institutional trustee, agency, asset management, retirement plan services, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. The corporate and institutional division is distinguished from many competitors by its status as a core business of Wilmington Trust, as well as the experience and expertise of its global staff and its multi-jurisdictional presence.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

