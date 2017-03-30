Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO, Creative Virtual Organisations need to implement the right combination of virtual and real support and integrate those channels properly in order to provide personalised and seamless support for customers.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, will take part in CRMXchange’s Tech Tank Roundtable on Thursday, 6 April 2017 at 7:00 pm UK time/ 2:00 pm ET. The webcast, titled ‘Customer Delight: Live Demonstrations of Breakthrough Innovations’, will showcase emerging solutions that are starting to have a significant impact on the contact centre industry.

Creative Virtual Founder & CEO, Chris Ezekiel, will join the panel of experts to explain how a combination of virtual and real support is necessary for contact centres to meet customer expectations for seamless and personalised omnichannel engagement. He’ll give a live demonstration of Creative Virtual’s deep integration of virtual agents and live chat. This integration is defining industry best practice through a single knowledgebase for both virtual and real agents and a unique feedback loop combined with customisable workflow functionality.

“Customers are increasingly starting their support journeys online and leveraging self-service options, but that doesn’t mean that the need for live agents will disappear,” says Chris. “Instead organisations need to implement the right combination of virtual and real support and integrate those channels properly in order to provide personalised and seamless support for customers. I’m looking forward to sharing an inside look at how Creative Virtual is enabling companies to do just that with our innovative technology.”

With V-Person Live Chat™ from Creative Virtual, organisations are empowered to deliver a fully integrated support experience by combining self-service virtual agents and human-assisted live chat. The central knowledge management and workflow platform backing this technology, V-Portal™, provides the ability to keep information up-to-date and consistent across all self-service and human-assisted support channels.

Register now for ‘Customer Delight: Live Demonstrations of Breakthrough Innovations’ on the CRMXchange website.

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.