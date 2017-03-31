RacingJunk.Com Partners with the National Tractor Pullers Association

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re thrilled about our partnership with the NTPA. RacingJunk.com’s dedicated truck and tractor pulling section is one of the most popular up-and-coming sections on our site

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is glad to announce a partnership with the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA). RacingJunk.com will become the official classifieds of NTPA, which will support greater awareness and attendance of NTPA events while extending RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for anyone looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

Established in 1969 by representatives from eight states, the NTPA is the sport’s oldest and most respected truck and tractor pulling sanctioning organization. The NTPA is managed by World Pulling International (WPI), an independently owned entity, and governed by a board of directors. Headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, the NTPA provides rules and regulations and the infrastructures required for organizations throughout the country to arrange truck and tractor pulls.

“We are thrilled to work with RacingJunk.com,” said a representative from the NTPA. “We want all motorsports fans to see what the NTPA is about, and if you love motorsports then you will be interested in Racing Junk. Fans will witness massive amounts of horsepower at an NTPA event, from 4000+ HP Diesel Pro Stock tractors to Modified Tractors with five supercharged hemis.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re thrilled about our partnership with the NTPA. RacingJunk.com’s dedicated truck and tractor pulling section is one of the most popular up-and-coming sections on our site, and we’re certain our community of fans and enthusiasts will appreciate the chance to see the great events the NTPA helps organize."

To learn about the NTPA, visit their website at NTPAPull.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.