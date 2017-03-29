Datacap Adds Support for the VX 820 with Tap and Pay for Global Canada

Verifone VX 820 for Global Canada We’re excited to announce Canadian EMV certifications for Global. As contactless payments have taken off in the Canadian market, merchants have seen an increasing demand from consumers to add the functionality and expedite EMV transactions.

Datacap Systems, leading integrated payments middleware provider, has completed US EMV level 3 certification with Global Payments Canada. NETePay, an industry-standard for processor and hardware agnostic payments software, provides hundreds of Point of Sale providers with the ability to deliver US EMV functionality via an evolving list of PIN Pads through a simple out-of-scope interface.

The Verifone VX 820 is the successor to previous certifications for Global Canada that supported the Verifone VX 810. The latest release adds support for Tap and Pay, a contactless EMV transaction that has gained popularity in Canada.

“We’re excited to announce Canadian EMV certifications for Global,” commented Justin Zeigler, Director of Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. “As contactless payments have taken off in the Canadian market, merchants have seen an increasing demand from consumers to add the functionality and expedite EMV transactions.”

NETePay for Global Payments is available for new installations and existing merchant upgrades immediately. Merchants interested in processing EMV transactions should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap payment solutions can help with EMV transaction processing and enhanced cardholder security. If your Point of Sale package isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s payment interfaces, contact us today to get started!

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 33 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! http://www.datacapsystems.com/contact-us