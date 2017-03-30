Steve Toyama Joins Applied Ink Solutions Sales Team

Applied Ink Solutions, a worldwide supplier of functional electronic inks and materials for printed electronics, is pleased to announce that Steve Toyama has joined the company as a Senior Sales Representative. Toyama brings over 20 years of experience in the printed electronics industry enabling customer processes by matching the best engineered ink solutions for their applications.

Toyama has been an industry leader with previous experience which includes 6 years with Acheson Colloids as the west coast Sales Engineer and for 12 years as manufacturer’s representative with Engineered Conductive Materials. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of California, Irvine.

Toyama will focus his expertise on consulting and supporting customers with innovative solutions for their functional ink and material requirements in cutting-edge applications. His work will include finding new market opportunities for conductive inks and other advanced electronic materials in evolving electronics technology. Toyama is excited to join the enthusiastic team at Applied Ink Solutions and merge his experience in the printed electronics industry with innovative products for advanced technology. He can be reached at stoyama(at)appliedinksolutions(dot)com.

About Applied Ink Solutions

Applied Ink Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroChem Corp. In August 2016, MicroChem purchased the assets of Conductive Compounds, Inc. of Hudson, New Hampshire, creating the new company name of Applied Ink Solutions. Applied Ink Solutions’ functional inks, coatings and electronic materials provide a uniquely complementary enhancement to the MicroChem product line. Applied Ink Solutions will relocate to MicroChem’s 76,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility in Westborough, Massachusetts in Q2 of 2017. The new high-tech facility enables future expansion for manufacturing capacity along with enhanced laboratory capabilities. MicroChem’s focus on identifying unmet market needs will continue to drive material design and development in order to meet the advancing demands of customers’ technology markets.

Applied Ink Solutions has been a leading supplier of high quality engineered material for the global electronics assembly market. Standard product lines include conductive and resistive inks & coatings, UV curable dielectrics & encapsulants, electrically conductive adhesives, radio opaque inks, silver/silver chloride inks and potting compounds. Applied Ink Solutions also specializes in custom formulations for new and unique applications in the printed electronics industry. An experienced staff with extensive knowledge and understanding of materials, manufacturing methods, and applications makes this possible. The company’s products are used across a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, computer, automotive, medical devices and sensors, industrial controls, aerospace, photovoltaic, telecommunication, electronic packaging, and electronic display technology.

For more information on Applied Ink Solutions’ full line of products, visit http://www.appliedinksolutions.com or call 1-603-595-6221.