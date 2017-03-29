A luxury oasis on Lake Tahoe’s southern shores, The Landing Resort & Spa boasts fireplaces, decks, plush robes and comfy club chairs in rooms for an award-winning stay. “The Landing Resort & Spa offers a luxury stay across from a private beach on Lake Tahoe,” writes Oyster.

The Landing Resort & Spa has been on the receiving end of numerous travel industry and restaurant-related awards since it opened in 2013, and the popular resort announces that it has received yet another. Oyster – known as the world’s most comprehensive reviewer of hotels – has named Lake Tahoe’s only five-star boutique lakeside resort to its exclusive roster of the Best Hotels in California and Best Luxury Hotels in the United States.

“With elegant chalet decor and a host of amenities, the Landing Resort & Spa offers a luxury stay across from a private beach on Lake Tahoe and near Heavenly Village and the Stateline casinos,” writes Oyster, which also gives the resort its highest “5-pearl” rating. “Its 77 stylish rooms have fireplaces, mini-fridges, Keurig coffeemakers, private balconies or patios (some with lake views), and luxurious bathrooms with heated floors and toilet seats,” the review continues.

“We are thrilled and honored to be included as one of the best of the best,” says Henri Birmele, General Manager of The Landing. “While our mission is simply to offer gracious and indulgent service, lush accommodations and above-and-beyond amenities every single day, it is always gratifying to be recognized for our efforts.”

In addition to the recognition from Oyster, The Landing Resort & Spa is currently nominated for 2017 World Travel Awards in the categories of North America’s Leading Boutique Hotel and North America’s Most Romantic Resort. The awards are open for voting on nominees in the North America region through July 19, 2017 at http://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

In 2016 The Landing was ranked #1 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Top Northern California Hotels. The resort also has been the recipient of four TravelWeekly Gold Magellan Awards, as well as the Luxury Travel Guide’s Luxury Resort and Spa of the Year 2016 and Haute Grandeur’s Best Resort Spa – North America.

Oyster offers context and insight into its hand-picked selections on the Oyster.com website: “We here at Oyster have been lucky enough to have visited thousands of hotels around the globe and across the states. The U.S. is known for having high standards when it comes to hotels, and hotels stateside offer some of the most decadent services around. So, we’ve put together a list of the best luxury properties in the States for those planning a luxe trip – and for those who just like to dream.”

The Landing is a dream destination, indeed. Situated adjacent to Lakeside Beach – Outside magazine named Lake Tahoe “Best Lake” in its 2014 Travel Awards – and mere blocks from the Heavenly Village & Gondola, Village Center and gaming casinos, this premier year-round resort offers an abundance of amenities and nearby activities for guests to enjoy, from summer adventures like golf, hiking, biking, kayaking and fishing, to winter fun such as skiing and snowboarding (alpine and cross-country), snowmobiling, dogsledding and sleigh rides.

Jimmy’s, the elegant and comfortable on-site restaurant, serves Greek-inspired, Mediterranean-influenced cuisine for three meals daily, and the appealing and relaxing full-service spa features a variety of signature treatments. The cozy yet spacious rooms are individually and lavishly decorated, with stone-lined gas fireplaces and private balconies, most with lake and mountain views.

About The Landing Resort & Spa

The Landing Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe’s only five-star boutique lakeside resort, offers award-winning contemporary European room design with stone fireplaces, ultra-luxurious bathrooms and spectacular lake views. Amenities include Jimmy’s Restaurant, providing gourmet dining, and the Spa at The Landing, pampering guests with a full menu of treatment options. Walking distance to the nightlife, dining and shopping of South Lake Tahoe and just blocks from Heavenly Gondola and Village Center, The Landing provides complimentary transportation locally and bicycles for cruising around town. One of only two U.S. hotels on TripAdvisor’s list of 10 top lakeside hotels worldwide, The Landing opened in December 2013 and has received accolades from media, including The New York Times, SKI magazine, Robb Report and USA Today. For additional information and reservations contact 855.700.5263 or visit http://www.thelandingtahoe.com.

Contact: Anne McGregor Parsons, Word PR + Marketing, anne(at)wordprmarketing(dot)com, 303.777.7667