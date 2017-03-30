The integration between Symmetry and ARIES provides an ingenious mixed reality solution for AMAG end users who want to be on the cutting edge of technology,

AMAG Technology and CodeLynx announce an integration between AMAG’s Symmetry™ Access Control software and CodeLynx’s ARIES Mixed Reality platform. The innovative integration allows users to interface Symmetry access control functions via a Microsoft HoloLens. ARIES creates a Heads-Up display for the user to visualize video and access control systems on the move and execute Symmetry commands through voice recognition, hand gestures, or connected Bluetooth devices. AMAG Technology and CodeLynx have both tested and certified the integration.

ARIES allows users on the move to view camera feeds, grant access to doors, open gates and lockdown doors or gates by interacting with holograms that are only available and seen to the user wearing the heads-up display. The situational awareness that ARIES provides is second to none as users can interact with their physical environment while receiving and interacting with the Symmetry security system installed.

“The integration between Symmetry and ARIES provides an ingenious mixed reality solution for AMAG end users who want to be on the cutting edge of technology,” said AMAG Technology, Vice President of Product and Partner Programs, Dave Ella. “We look forward to a growing partnership with CodeLynx to deliver state of the art security systems and be on the forefront of technology solutions.”

“This combination of Augmented Reality technology into the security space is the first step in the next evolution of our security landscape,” said Jeff Heatley, CEO of CodeLynx. “We are thrilled to be partnering with AMAG Technology to deliver new solutions for the security community. The ARIES technology will be a major game changer for the way we design, implement, maintain and operate spaces and security systems. We look forward to working with AMAG and delivering a new way of interacting with security technology.”

AMAG Technology’s unified Symmetry™ Security Management System provides advanced security solutions for access control, video management, policy-based identity management and visitor management solutions. Symmetry security systems are installed worldwide and designed for organizations of any size – from the largest multi-national or government agency through to schools and smaller office buildings. Renowned for having intelligent yet easy to use software, Symmetry delivers the latest technology in a proven, scalable, easily deployed, integrated system which can be managed from one central application.

About CodeLynx

CodeLynx is a software and security firm specializing in creating solutions that leverage emerging technology for applications in the Security and Compliance industries. CodeLynx has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine for each of the last four years. CodeLynx has been providing solutions to the Security industry since 2003, and serves customers globally from headquarters in Charleston, SC. For more information on CodeLynx, visit http://www.codelynx.com

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology’s Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. Headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, AMAG provides customers with industry leading unified security solutions. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world’s leading global integrated security company which has operations on six continents and 585,000 employees. As the industry leader, AMAG focuses on delivering the latest technology to meet market needs. Its next generation of Symmetry security solutions help organizations operationalize their business to mitigate risk, meet compliance requirements and save money.

About G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 100 countries and has 585,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit http://www.g4s.com.

