With National Public Health Week set for April 3-9 (http://www.nphw.org/), it might be a good time for consumers to ask: “Do I really know what’s in those natural nutritional supplements I’m using?” Or, “Do the fine print and hard-to-read laboratory terms that I don’t understand concern me?”

If you have those questions, you are not alone in wondering about the answers.

For example, let’s take serenoa repens, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, and methylsulfonylmethane. They all sound pretty scientific and very, very serious. However, each can be found in common supplements such as saw palmetto, red yeast rice and glucosamine and chondroitin.

Ever wonder about titanium dioxide, methylcobalamin or microcrystalline cellulose? Sound icky, right? Well, they’re common ingredients in Co Q-10, Vitamin B supplements and a probiotic formula made by a several companies.

And, taken as directed, they all have a purpose and are generally harmless. But, how would you know?

Tampa entrepreneur David Boos says that because there were so many consumer questions about the natural nutritional supplements he is marketing on his Wisdom of Nature Marketplace website, and consumer confusion in general with all of the supplements out there, he decided to do something to educate consumers.

He created a nutritional/educational online encyclopedia called Nutra Wiki (http://www.nutrawiki.org), where consumers can go to find out what's in their natural nutritional supplements. NutraWiki is being continually updated by teams of researchers.

Boos explains that the free website, NutraWiki, gives common, everyday explanations for the thousands of scientific ingredients, compounds, substances, oils, seeds, leaves, solutions, berries, kernels, grains and liquids we find in our natural nutritional supplements these days. And, you can even play the new online trivia game, Nutra Trivia! through a link on the Nutra Wiki site.

“It’s all about nutritional education,” declares Boos. “We want people to really get involved in the natural supplement movement, to really to know what’s in their natural health supplements, get educated, and to have a lot of fun at the same time!"

National Public Health Week, April 3-9, might just be a good time to pull some of those bottles of natural supplements off the shelf and finally find out what’s really in them – and in you.