L-com Introduces New Angled USB 3.0 Type-A Cable Assemblies

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of angled USB 3.0 Type-A cable assemblies for applications that include data storage, video transfer and data acquisition.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 Type-A cable assemblies are available in four connector configurations: Type-A to left-angle Type-A, Type-A to right-angle Type-A, Type-A to left-angle Micro-B and Type-A to right-angle Micro-B. These cables feature 360-degree shield termination and deliver data transfer speeds of 4.8 Gbps to meet USB 3.0 requirements. They are fully shielded for optimal protection from EMI/RFI, and feature two twisted pair 30 AWG cables with an aluminum/poly foil shield and drain wire.

L-com's angled USB 3.0 Type-A cable assemblies feature double shielding and robust cable jacketing to ensure reliable performance. These cables are ideal for high speed data transfer in tight spaces, for use with mobile devices, computer peripheral devices, gaming, diagnostic tooling, and medical and military aerospace applications.

“Our new angled USB 3.0 Type-A cables are designed to meet USB 3.0 standards, withstand rigorous use and fulfill our customers’ expectations of quality products available when they need them,” said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

All of these new cable assemblies are available off-the-shelf in .3, .5, 1, 2, 3 and 5 meter lengths, with custom lengths available upon request.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com Global Connectivity

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adaptors, computer networking equipment, and custom products, as well as wireless connectivity products which include antennas, RF amplifiers, coaxial lightning and surge protectors, and NEMA rated enclosures. Trusted for more than 30 years, L-com, which is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. For more information, please visit: http://www.L-com.com/