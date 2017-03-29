Risk Reward Consulting, Inc., (RRED,INC.) a leading provider of consulting and training services for the transportation and logistics industry, announced today the release of its advanced Drivers Are First℠ executive leadership training programs designed to help motor carrier companies end driver turnover by building an intelligent driver retention system.

These programs address critical driver retention and recruiting issues that motor carrier executive teams are facing on a daily basis, focusing on the CEOs as change agents in their companies.

“CEOs of transportation companies are concerned about many matters that are negatively impacting safe and efficient operations for the motoring public. With the annual truck driver turnover rate close to 100 percent, the market is experiencing a real crisis,” stated Norris Beren, CEO of Risk Reward Consulting, Inc. “We think it is more critical now than ever to address these issues head on; therefore, we decided to create an opportunity to help companies identify and resolve the real issues that are preventing them from finding and keeping qualified drivers.”

“Norris Beren’s latest book How to Create an Intelligent Driver Retention System (Part I) is a must read for motor carrier CEOs, their executive team and anyone who comes in contact with their drivers,” says Mark Stoyas of Basic Enterprises, Elk Grove Village, IL.

During the workshops, transportation experts will present on a variety of key topics. The agenda will include topics such as:



Seven Recruiting Costs You Can Reduce with an Intelligent Retention Strategic Plan

How to Develop an “Attractor Factor” Approach to Get and Keep the Best Qualified Drivers in an Unattractive and Threatened Industry

Using Technology to Shorten the Application-to-Orientation Timeline with Substantially Improved Results

Cut Orientation Time Significantly and Get the New Drivers on the Road One or Two Days Sooner

Learn to Hire for “Traits” Not Experience and Skills

The book and learning programs are available for companies that still have their training wheels with a conservative budget as well as seasoned veterans that are not getting their desired results, even with large budgets.

About Risk Reward Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2001, RRED, INC. is a Transportation and Logistics Consultancy focusing on helping CEOs who are “stuck” in their businesses and need a Chief Executive Advisor to help become a top performing company again.

The company provides high level coaching and mentoring to successful executives who know when to ask for help. To learn more about Norris Beren and Risk Reward Consulting, Inc., visit http://www.rredinc.com or http://www.linkedin.com/in/norrisberen.